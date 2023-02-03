Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 52,765 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,765 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 31,055 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 138,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

CFG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.76. 683,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $56.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

