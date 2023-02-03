Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 744 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $17,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 891.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 158,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.95.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $520.53. 76,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $478.04 and its 200-day moving average is $432.87. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $528.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

