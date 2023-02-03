Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Takes Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,737,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.25% of Brunswick as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.32. 152,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,184. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $98.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

