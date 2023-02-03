Brent L. Yeagy Sells 60,244 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WNC traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 680,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,334. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 14.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 9.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

