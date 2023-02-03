Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.74. 198,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,720. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Brink’s by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brink’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

