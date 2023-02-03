Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.74. 198,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,720. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
