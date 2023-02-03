Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY23 guidance to $7.95-8.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.95-$8.25 EPS.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
BMY traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.68. 4,640,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,401,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59. The company has a market cap of $156.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $81.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 74.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,093,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,434 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,337,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,295,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
