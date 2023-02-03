British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.93) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BATS. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($50.64) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($50.02) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($55.58) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($59.28) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,033 ($49.81).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,115.50 ($38.48) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £69.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,325.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,255.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,330.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,915 ($36.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,645 ($45.02).

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

About British American Tobacco

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.67) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

