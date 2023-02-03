Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Earnings Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $6.91-7.17 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.91-$7.17 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.26. The company had a trading volume of 206,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,593. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 65.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 340,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,962,000 after buying an additional 78,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,766,000 after buying an additional 45,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 390,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,827,000 after acquiring an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.