Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target Raised to $183.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $153.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average is $151.22. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,948,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 73,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

