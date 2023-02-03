Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target Raised to $183.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $153.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average is $151.22. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33.
Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions
In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,948,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 73,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.
About Broadridge Financial Solutions
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
