Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target at $89.90

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $666.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

