Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT at $142.50

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $119.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day moving average is $120.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

