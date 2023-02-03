Brokerages Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Target Price at $92.40

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Catalent Trading Up 3.5 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.