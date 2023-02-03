Brokerages Set Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Target Price at $2.67

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMFR. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sema4 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Sema4 stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Sema4 has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sema4 had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 121.31%. The business had revenue of $83.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sema4 will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland bought 185,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sema4 news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $2,715,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland purchased 185,185 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,554 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sema4 by 54.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sema4 by 30.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

