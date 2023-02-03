Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX opened at $44.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $954,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,207,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.