Brokers Offer Predictions for Polaris Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Polaris in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.83. Polaris has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Polaris’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 76.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

