Brokers Set Expectations for Dover Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dover in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Dover Trading Up 1.6 %

DOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $159.12 on Friday. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $170.22. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 411.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.