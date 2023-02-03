Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.382 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 146.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

NYSE BIP traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $34.99. 244,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,192. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 134.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.02.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

