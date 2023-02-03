Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BEP opened at $28.80 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEP. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

