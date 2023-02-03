BRR OpCo LLC Acquires 1,769 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 180,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 33,779 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,252 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.19.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,213,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,182,294. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The firm has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

