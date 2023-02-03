BRR OpCo LLC Acquires 2,274 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 845.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 271,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,843,000 after acquiring an additional 261,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CDW by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,967,000 after acquiring an additional 219,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1,236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 224,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,313,000 after acquiring an additional 207,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $202.50. 259,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.73 and a 200-day moving average of $177.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $203.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

