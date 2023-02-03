BRR OpCo LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BRR OpCo LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 158.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $169.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,678. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $232.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

