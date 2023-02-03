BRR OpCo LLC Buys 44,888 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,888 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $129,700,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $17,016,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,692,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2,079.9% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 527,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 503,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,505,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. 57,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,406. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78.

