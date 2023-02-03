BRR OpCo LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.21.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $18.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $433.25. The stock had a trading volume of 746,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,129. The company has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $579.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

