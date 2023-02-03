BRR OpCo LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BRR OpCo LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 0.7% of BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.67. 1,459,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

