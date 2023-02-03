Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Director David V. Singer Sells 171 Shares of Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) Director David V. Singer sold 171 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $14,266.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC opened at $90.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Brunswick

Several research firms recently commented on BC. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

