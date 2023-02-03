Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to slight growth yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$11.00 EPS.
Brunswick Stock Up 5.1 %
NYSE BC traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $98.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on BC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brunswick from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brunswick (BC)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.