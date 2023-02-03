Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to slight growth yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$11.00 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE BC traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brunswick from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

About Brunswick

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Brunswick by 10.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Brunswick by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

