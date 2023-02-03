Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Up 0.9 %

BC stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.35. 59,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $2,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.