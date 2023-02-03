BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.40

Shares of BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.40 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.26 ($0.26), with a volume of 8190233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

BSF Enterprise Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.43. The company has a market capitalization of £15.01 million and a PE ratio of -61.73.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire the companies or businesses within marketing and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

