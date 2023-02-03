BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) PT Raised to GBX 275

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 155 ($1.91) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.84) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.09) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.63.

BT Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGOF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. 215,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,692. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

About BT Group

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

