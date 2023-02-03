BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at National Bankshares

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$3.65 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

BTB.UN stock opened at C$3.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$325.37 million and a PE ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.61. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$3.07 and a 52 week high of C$4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.24.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

