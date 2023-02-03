BTIG Research Downgrades Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) to Neutral

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $262.17.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

