BTIG Research Downgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Neutral

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GTY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

About Getty Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,014,000 after purchasing an additional 81,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,729 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 801,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after buying an additional 318,595 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

