C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 49.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $104.38 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.65.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

