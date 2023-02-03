C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHRW. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.65.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $104.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 49.97% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

