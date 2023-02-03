C2X (CTX) One Day Volume Hits $3,206.14

C2X (CTX) traded 53.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, C2X has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One C2X token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. C2X has a total market cap of $25.17 million and $3,206.14 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.73 or 0.00421886 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.34 or 0.28775904 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.53 or 0.00463344 BTC.

C2X Profile

C2X launched on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for C2X is c2x.world. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade C2X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase C2X using one of the exchanges listed above.

