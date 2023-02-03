Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Up 5.1%

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.54 and last traded at $56.49. 2,300,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,891,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

