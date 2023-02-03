Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHIGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. 66,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,906. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

