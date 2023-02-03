Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CHI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. 66,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,906. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
