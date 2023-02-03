Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ CHW traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.46. 67,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $9.68.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
