Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CHW traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.46. 67,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 207,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.