Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 17th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CSQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 59,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,879. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
