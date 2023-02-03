Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 17th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CSQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 59,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,879. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 638,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,159,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

