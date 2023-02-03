Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,475. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSQ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $761,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

Featured Stories

