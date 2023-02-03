Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,475. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
