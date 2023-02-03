Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Trading 6.9% Higher

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.42. 9,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 8,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $608.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.81. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 168.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The firm had revenue of $24.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

