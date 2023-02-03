Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 3,765 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $106,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $352,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.3% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DFS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $117.99. 238,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,605. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

