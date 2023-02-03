Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,520 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $130,870.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 392,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,675,232.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

