Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $119.15.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

