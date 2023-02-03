Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $5.67 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,638,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $545,596.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,849. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHI stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,047. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

