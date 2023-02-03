Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $6.24 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,789 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 785,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $73,608,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after acquiring an additional 512,463 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,931. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.31. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.