Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 1,307.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,803 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 43,478 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE AMR traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $163.99. 15,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,553. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). The company had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 142.30% and a net margin of 36.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 80.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

