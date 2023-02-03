Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 85,840 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,840 shares during the period. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 152,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,008,000.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

BATS EYLD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,554 shares. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44.

