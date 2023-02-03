Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,517,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,777,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 98,835 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $103.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,605. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.54. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,903 shares of company stock worth $1,130,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also

