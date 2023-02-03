Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Matson worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Matson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Matson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 92.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,614,787.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,769 shares of company stock valued at $676,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.39. 9,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Matson had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 68.93%. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

